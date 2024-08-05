On August 1st, a Tragic incident at Grand Canyon National Park left visitors and authorities in shock. In the morning hours, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report about a visitor who attempted a BASE jump from Yavapai Point on the South Rim of the park. Rangers responded quickly and They located the body of a man about 500 feet away (152 meters) below the edge, along with a deployed parachute.

According to the criteria of

According to data from the aforementioned entity, the recovery teams They arrived at the scene of the accident the next morningWith the help of a helicopter, they managed to transport the body to the edge and then He was transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office..

The identity of the victim is being kept confidential. until further identification is made. Both the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Officeare carrying out an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the accident. Currently, no further information is available on this subject.

The prohibited and high-risk activity that caused the death of a man in the United States



BASE jumping, an extreme activity that involves skydiving from fixed objectsis prohibited in all areas of the Grand Canyon National Park. BASE is an acronym that stands for Building (building), Antenna (antenna), Span (bridge) and Earth (land), the four types of objects from which these jumps are made.

Despite its popularity among extreme sports enthusiasts, BASE jumping carries great risksand park authorities stress the prohibition of this practice due to the dangers involved.

This tragic event occurred just one day after Another fatal accident in the Grand Canyon. Abel Mejia, a 20-year-old from North Carolina, He died after an accidental fall from the edge of the canyonMejia was near the edge when he fell more than 400 feet (121 meters).

The National Park Service is working to ensure the safety of visitors to this iconic destination. However, The cooperation of tourists is also of utmost importance..

The Grand Canyon is an emblem of the United States Taken at the Grand Canyon, Arizona Photo:Istock Share

For this reason, all visitors are urged to Follow safety signs and stay away from dangerous edgesThe park also offers educational programs to inform visitors about the risks and preventive measures necessary to enjoy a safe visit.