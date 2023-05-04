He injured his newborn daughter with scissors after having given birth in secret from his partner and his family: the young mother of Martano, in the province of Lecce, was sentenced to 4 years and 4 months for having tried to kill the newborn, attempted infanticide in conditions of moral and material abandonment is the charge. The tragedy, dating back to 23 July two years ago, was thwarted by the intervention of the ex-partner, who the following morning, after hearing some moans coming from the garden, discovered the little girl’s body wrapped in a beach towel.

The 35-year-old mother was also convicted of concealing a corpse, she was banned from public office for 5 years. She was also ordered to pay a provisional amount of 50 thousand euros against her daughter and to pay the costs of the proceedings. According to medical investigations, the woman severed the umbilical cord by herself and then with her own scissors inflicted three cuts on the carotid artery on her daughter: “Three linear lesions: one of 1.5 centimeters; a second one of 4.5 cm superficial; a third 5 centimeters deeper”.

The story allegedly took place in a context of particular family and social hardship, but the woman was deemed “capable of understanding” by the expert report performed on her. The child, who is now two years old, was entrusted to some family members following an emergency measure from the Juvenile Court of Lecce.