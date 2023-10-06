Joseph Daniel Schmidt (29 years old) served in the army from the beginning of 2015 to the beginning of 2020 and worked especially in the 109th Military Intelligence Battalion deployed at the Lewis-McChord Military Base in Washington state, according to a statement from the ministry.

Shortly after leaving the army in 2020, Schmitt is suspected of “contacting the Chinese consulate in Turkey, and later with Chinese security services via email, offering them information about national defense.”

In March 2020, Schmidt traveled to Hong Kong, where he allegedly continued his attempts “to provide classified information obtained during his military service to Chinese intelligence services.”

The ministry added that Schmidt offered Chinese intelligence to hand over a device he was holding that would allow her to access secure military computer networks.

She explained that the former soldier “remained in China, especially in Hong Kong, until he boarded a flight this week to San Francisco. He was arrested at the airport.”

Deputy Attorney General for National Security Matthew Olsen emphasized in the statement that “persons entrusted with information related to national defense have a duty to continue to protect this information outside the scope of their service to the state and certainly outside our borders.”

The former soldier is being prosecuted on charges of attempting to provide information related to national defense and concealing this information, two charges that each carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

In August, US authorities arrested two Navy personnel working in California and charged them with transmitting sensitive intelligence information to China.