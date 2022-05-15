Involved in a serious accident last Tuesday, Andrea Stocco died forever after three days of struggle: organs donated

Andrea Stocco, a young man of only 16 years, he tried to fight with all his might for 3 days, but in the end he had to give up. The traumas reported in the accident in which he was involved last Tuesday, in the Euganean Hills, while he was riding his motorcycle, a Cagiva Mito 125, were too serious. He was only 16 years old.

Unfortunately the river of blood continues to flow inexorably on Italian roads. Several young people died as a result of terrible accidents in which they were involved.

In the last few hours the news has spread, for example, of the tragic death of Jacopo Varriale, a man from 36 years old married and father of a small child.

The terrifying crash occurred early yesterday morning on the freeway Florence – Pisa – Livorno.

According to the first reconstructions, it seems that the man was returning home after an evening with friends, when he mistakenly took the freeway against traffic.

Several cars avoided it, but eventually one with one on board 4 young people he could not do anything to avoid it and the crash occurred front, in which the 36-year-old lost his life on the spot. The 4 passengers of the other car were seriously injured.

The same tragic fate also for the young Andrea. He had only 16 years old and last Tuesday, while traveling along via Molare, the traffic route that connects the hamlet of Castelnuovo di Teolo with Zovon di Vo ‘(Padua), he crashed aboard his motorcycle into a van that was proceeding in the opposite direction.

The fight of Andrea Stocco

The doctors of 118 immediately rushed to the scene of the accident and ahelicopter rescuewho transported the boy to the hospital in Padua with extreme urgency.

Over the next three days, the doctors tried with all their means to save the life of the 16-year-old, who had reported a very serious head trauma. Unfortunately, all hope was extinguished, together with the young man, on Friday.

Along with Andrea, one of his was traveling on the same motorcycle friendwhich fortunately it is not life threateningdespite having suffered severe trauma in turn.

Dozens of messages of condolence appeared on social media in the past few hours. Andrea left his father Giuliano, his mother Stefania and his sister Caterina. His family agreed to organ donation.