Plans for an alleged extortionist did not go as expected. He tried to intimidate a businessman into giving him a large sum of money in exchange for not making an attempt on his life; however, the man refused to pay him.

In retaliation, the subject apparently sought to blow up his victim’s home. For which, he would have created a powerful homemade bomb with the sole purpose of seeing the large house turned into rubble.

He went to the businessman’s residence, located in a neighborhood of the city of Cajamarca, Peru. According to the record of the security cameras, at night he stealthily approached the fence to install the device.

The businessman has received several threats.

Once it was fixed, he would have thought of escaping and remotely detonating it. But the opposite happened. The bomb exploded in his hands without giving him time. As he could, he ran through the streets of the sector until he found the one who would be his accomplice to flee on a motorcycle at high speed.

The explosion alarmed the community and the businessman – his name has remained anonymous. Several of the neighbors came to see what had happened and to be able to provide help to the people who were inside.

The damages were only material; glass was scattered in front of the facade. The person who suffered the greatest impact was the accused criminal, identified as Juan Horna Alarcón. Although his partner took him to a hospital in the area, he lost one of his hands and had injuries to his abdomen, according to the media outlet ‘América Noticias’.

After his capture, the Peruvian Police pointed out that the 21-year-old man has a record for the crime of homicide. In addition, the one who would be his accomplice was made available to the judicial authorities for this and another case of extortion.

