To demonstrate the effectiveness of their work, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)for its acronym in English) always communicates through its official portal or the organization’s social networks the different packages that end up being hijacked at the borders to protect the country from the entry of any illegal substances.

In this context, they reported that, on July 10, CBP agents They seized a total of US$756,980 undeclared by a 35-year-old man who He had them hidden inside the spare tire of his vehicle.The incident occurred at the Calexico East Port of Entry.

Officers referred the driver for a secondary examination of his vehicle and it was there that they found the significant amount of undeclared money. Roque Caza, director of the Port of Calexico’s Portside Area, said: “This discovery highlights the ongoing efforts of our dedicated officers. of CBP to enforce federal regulations and prevent illicit activities.”

And he added: “We remain committed to protecting our nation’s borders and maintaining the integrity of our country’s economic security.” Special agents of Homeland Security Investigations They started a criminal investigation to find out the origin of the money. and the reason why he was trying to smuggle it into the country.

Is it a crime to smuggle a lot of money across the US border?

In addition to reporting the resolution of the case, CBP also clarified that does not mean a criminal act cross any of the United States borders with an amount of money greater than US$10,000, as long as they are declared to the officers in charge of your paperwork.

Opposite case, Yes, it is considered a crime to enter the country with more than US$10,000 without having previously declared it. to CBP agents, with the intention of avoiding the declaration process, which is an indication that this is undeclared money that probably comes from the black market.

“Failure to declare may result in seizure of cash and/or arrest.. A person may request the return of cash seized by CBP agents, but the applicant must demonstrate that the source and intended use of the money were legitimate,” the agency explains.