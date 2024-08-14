Ciudad Juarez.– A woman surprised her neighbor’s son in her yard, intending to enter her house, since he was forcing the door.

Mauro Guadalupe BR, was arrested by municipal police for his alleged responsibility in the commission of the crimes of damage and trespassing, reported Adrián Sánchez Contreras, spokesman for the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

He said that the municipal police responded to a call received on the 911 emergency number, in which they reported a case of trespassing at the intersection of Sor Mariana Bustillos and Aurora Escobar streets, in the Olivia Espinoza neighborhood.

Upon arriving at the scene of the report, they interviewed the complainant, who reported that she had surprised her neighbor’s son in the backyard of her home, who had damaged one of the doors with the intention of entering it, for which reason she requested his arrest.

After reading his rights, Mauro Guadalupe BR, 30 years old, was brought before the corresponding authority for his alleged responsibility in the commission of the aforementioned crime.