In Customs and Border Protection (CBP)for its acronym in English) of the United States work meticulously to prevent citizens from entering the country with any illegal package, but one of its main fights is against drug trafficking: precisely, A few hours ago they seized a package worth millions.

From its official portal, CBP reported that its agents detained 20 packages of cocaine that a citizen tried to pass through the port of San Luis, which he had hidden inside a speaker box of his 2006 pickup truck. The total value of what this American was transporting is almost US$499,000which is equivalent to more than 2,000,000,000 Colombian pesos.

The weight of the contents was 21.3 kilograms.and was found after the driver was referred for further inspection, after a CBP police dog inspected the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics, being a new case that was solved thanks to these trained pets.

Both the drug and the vehicle were confiscated by CBP agents, and The man was handed over to the Homeland Security Investigations Division from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, where he will be processed.

Chris Leon, director of the Port of San Luis, said: “Our officers, K9 teams and imaging system operators have done an incredible job in such a short time..These seizures really highlight the multiple levels of inspection that CBP has at the port of entry.”

CBP officers have numerous tools to prevent the entry of illegal substances. Photo:YouTube US Customs and Border Protection Share

Not just cocaine: the other seizure that CBP made minutes before in the port of San Luis

Although all the attention ended up being drawn to this case in which 21.3 kilograms of cocaine were seized, valued at almost US$499,000, it is also worth mentioning that minutes before the event, CBP agents also made another seizure related to the world of drug trafficking.

In this case, they found irregularities in the tires of a man’s vehicle thanks to the imaging system of the port of San Luis, and this is how They detected that he was hiding 36.2 kilograms of methamphetamine there divided into 8 packages, which in total They have an approximate value of US$169,000.

As in the case mentioned above, Both the vehicle and the package were seized by CBP.and the person involved was handed over to the Homeland Security Investigations Division of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service.