Boston Airport is one of the major international airports of the East Coast of the United States, but stories like these do not go unnoticed. Recently a man tried to illegally transport a suitcase with prohibited items: mummified animal bodies.

Hundreds of international and U.S. flights depart from Boston Logan International Airport every day to almost all parts of the world, and it was on one of these planes that a passenger was transported who gave the security guards a hard time.

The man who tried to bring stuffed animal bodies into Boston from Africa



According to information published by the newspaper New York PostOn January 9, a passenger traveling on Delta Flight 225 from Paris on his way back from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the United States was detained by security guards. The above after Buddy, a Customs and Border Protection dog, in the performance of his duty, will alert about something suspicious.

Upon thoroughly examining the suitcase, which, according to its owner, only carried dried fish, they realized that it also It contained the corpses of four monkeys whose bodies were dehydrated. These were wrapped in a blanket inside a basket.

The discovery was made thanks to a customs dog, named Buddy. Photo: United States Customs and Border Protection

The newspaper Guardian announced that no charges were filed in connection with the discovery of the monkeys; However, all of the traveler's luggage who had been in Africa was confiscated and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention marked the nearly 4 kg of bushmeat for destruction.

Raw or minimally processed meat from wild animals from certain parts of the world, including Africa, can cause communicable diseases, which is why it is prohibited in the United States.

It is known as game meat and comes from a variety of wild animals, including bats, non-human primates (monkeys), cane rats and duiker (antelope), indicates the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP).