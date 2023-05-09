A man identified as José Luis “N” has been arrested this week in the municipality of Toluca de Lerdo, State of Mexico, for his alleged responsibility in the sexual abuse of a minor.

The Attorney General of the State of Mexico and the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, through the Commission for Attention to the Crime of Intentional Homicide, carried out the arrest after obtaining an arrest warrant.

According to the investigation carried out by the authorities, José Luis “N”, 38, brother of the minor’s stepfather, allegedly took the girl to a hotel located on the Toluca-Temoaya highway, in the San Antonio neighborhood, on December 7. April 2022.

There would have been sexual abuse against the minor by the detainee. In addition, it is reported that the defendant threatened to kill the girl if she said anything to her mother.