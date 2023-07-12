He treated tumors with chamomile, a self-styled doctor from Brescia sentenced to 3 years

He posed as a doctor promising to heal tumors with chamomile-based therapies. A 54-year-old man was sentenced to three years and a fine of €25,500 after a “patient’s son” reported it.

For the man, of Colombian origin, the prosecutor had asked for a 3-year sentence and a fine of 50,000 euros for charges of fraud and abusive practice as a doctor and oncologist. According to the defense, however, the 54-year-old was innocent and would never have passed himself off as a doctor. He had been arrested in March 2019 in Berlinghetto, in the Brescia area.

It was the son of a man with cancer who had turned to him to report it. The accused had asked the elderly man for 50 euros for the first visit and 15,000 euros for complete therapy. At the second appointment he had come accompanied by the carabinieri, who intervened after the delivery of 800 euros.