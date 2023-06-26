And according to the Spanish sports newspaper “Marca”, a young fan traveled 1,200 miles (about two thousand kilometers) to Philadelphia to follow his favorite star with his new team, Inter Miami, in the match that they lost 1-4 against the Philadelphia Union, on Sunday.

But while the miserable fan was in the stands of the “Subaru Park” stadium looking for Messi, the latter was on vacation in Argentina, during which he celebrated his thirty-sixth birthday with his family.

It is not expected that Messi, who moved from Paris Saint-Germain of France to Inter Miami, will appear with his new team before July 21, when he faces Cruz Azul, Mexico, in the League Cup, in which the teams of the two countries compete.

Although the Argentine star has already announced his joining Inter Miami, the deal will not be officially registered before next July 5, the date of the start of the summer transfers in the American League.

But it seems that the fan did not understand these rules, as he was seen at the match carrying a banner that read: “I traveled 1,200 miles to see the best player in the history of football.”