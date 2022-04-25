Los Mochis, Sinaloa. When she was transferring an emergency adult to the General Hospital, a vehicle caused a strong collision on a busy cruise in the downtown sector.

The spectacular accident was recorded around 11:00 p.m., at the intersection of Independencia and Ángel Flores streets; the participating units are a white Honda sedan and a Nissan Murano station wagon.

According to the information obtained at the scene, the adult and his son were traveling in the Honda on Independencia, heading east, as they were going to the General Hospital because the father was ill.

Given the seriousness of the situation, presumably the sedan was passing the stops to buy time; however, upon reaching the intersection with the Ángel Flores, the Murano was traveling north and hit the right side of the Honda.

After the strong collision, the latter advanced for about 50 meters and stopped his march, while the van was right in the corner, where it spilled a lot of oil.

Elements of Firefighters, Civil Protection and the Red Cross were mobilized to the place, since it was indicated that there were at least four injured and probably trapped inside the sedan.

Fortunately, three of those affected only suffered minor injuries, while the adult was transferred to a private clinic that is opposite where the mishap occurred.

Road Agents took charge of the corresponding proceedings and delimit responsibilities.