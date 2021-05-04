One punch man It seems to have created a challenge to which more and more people are joining, because in the search to have a marked body, several have tried Saitama’s training.

In the past we have already shown you how this routine has worked miracles with those who follow it to the letter, and this time we present one more case.

This time it was a yotuber Japanese who put the training of One punch man and documented his result to inspire his followers.

Jigoku Dera Guren Maru, a youtuber quite renowned Japanese, put the training routine of Saitama to see if it worked.

For a whole year he did 100 squats, 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups and ran 10 kilometers a day, obtaining incredible results.

After weighing 82.7 kilos and having a very ordinary physique, she dropped to 57.5 kilos with a marked figure and a haircut to the One punch man.

He lost almost 30 kilos.

Jigoku Dera Guren Maru He documented the process on video, and as you can see, at times he is seen suffering from fatigue.

Despite the difficulties, he never gave up and managed to complete a whole year following the routine along with a good diet.

As a tribute to One punch man, the youtuber Japanese got rid of her hair and completely shaved herself to look more like Saitama, thus completing his transformation.

Although this exercise routine already has several success stories, it is best to consult a doctor before doing it on your own, since you could injure yourself or cause a greater harm.

Would you dare to do this training to achieve a superhero physique?

