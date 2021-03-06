The National Gendarmerie seized 3,200 kilos of marijuana that were transported in a Brazilian truck at dawn this Saturday. The driver threw himself from the moving vehicle upon noticing a force check, but could not escape and ended up arrested.

The procedure was not the result of an investigation, but rather the presence of a patrol on the ground. Gendarmes from the Core Section of the Eldorado Squadron were traveling along National Route 12 and at the height of the town of Colonia Delicia they observed that a large truck, with a Brazilian license, left the route and entered by a secondary road towards the Paraná river.

Quickly, different squadrons were stationed on that route and others that could be used by the truck. Already in the early hours of the morning, a group of gendarmes noticed the arrival of the transport at the toll station in Colonia Victoria.

In the route. The truck was intercepted on National Route 12, in Misiones

The agents tried to stop the truck, but the driver accelerated and dodged the control. Barely a few meters away from the gendarmes, the man opened the door and jumped to the asphalt, in a desperate attempt to gain the mountain, but another patrol that was posted ahead intervened and captured him.

The truck, meanwhile, continued its uncontrolled march about a hundred meters until it hit a guardrail and stopped.

With the authorization of the Federal Court of Eldorado, headed by Miguel Ángel Guerrero, the gendarmes requisitioned the truck with the support of an anti-drug dog and found that there were drugs on the body.

The drug was distributed in 107 packages containing 9,100 packages of Cannabis sativa pressed and ready for fractionation. The shipment weighed 3,258 kilos, they said from the Gendarmerie.

Investigators hope to find some type of information on the trucker’s cell phone to be able to establish the place where he loaded the drug and also who are behind the millionaire shipment.

The use of Brazilian trucks to move large loads of marijuana to consumption centers became a constant in Misiones. In many cases, the transports arrive at the controls with documentation and customs seals that suggest that it is a legal shipment.

In addition, the Missions Police carried out two other anti-drug operations and seized more than half a ton of marijuana. In San Javier, a man was arrested who was transporting 155 kilos of marijuana in an old Fiat 147, while near Campo Viera a vehicle was found abandoned with another 360 kilos of the same drug.

