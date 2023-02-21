No one expected anything like this and everyone was speechless in front of that truly unique and unforgettable scene. The 9-year-old steals the show at sister’s wedding. At one point, in fact, the little boy picks up the microphone and starts holding a emotional and moving speech. Even the bride was in tears at her words.

Photo source from video on YouTube CBS Sunday Morning

Gus is a 9-year-old boy from Denver, Colorado. When she learned of her sister’s engagement, she was happy for Catie and Troy, her future husband. And he was excited about the big party. But he was afraid of losing her older sister: surely he would see her less than her.

Gus and Catie are half brothers with more than two decades of age difference. Despite this, however, they are really very close. When the boy learned that she was getting married, he was worried that she would not spend as much time with him as before. He didn’t want to lose her.

When the wedding day, Gus’ fears are gone. So the little boy decided to give an emotional speech: no one would have ever expected that with his words he would steal the show from everyone.

Gus took the microphone. His lips trembled and tears streamed down his face. With incredible courage, however, he began to speak, addressing the newlyweds directly.

Photo source from video on YouTube CBS Sunday Morning

9-year-old steals the show at sister’s wedding: here’s his speech

I am so glad you got married today. And I know I might look a little sad up here, but these are tears of joy. Catie, I love you so much and I’m so glad you gave me a brother-in-law.

Video source from YouTube CBS Sunday Morning

The newlyweds burst into tears and Catie ran to give Gus a hug. Everyone joined in their emotion!