E.A group of tipsy teenagers in Australia accidentally got into former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd’s car, believing it was an Uber car. The curious incident, which Rudd himself reported on Twitter on Wednesday, occurred in Noosa on the Sunshine Coast when the 63-year-old was looking for a parking space near a restaurant.

In the pouring rain, the drunk group was apparently in a hurry to find a driver service, as Rudd’s daughter Jessica wrote on social networks. “My father had just let us out in front of a restaurant and was looking for a parking space,” she said. Then she saw how several young people suddenly squeezed into the car who had apparently been partying in the restaurant since noon.

When Rudd told the happy group that he wasn’t an Uber driver, they offered him money to drive them to a nearby street anyway. Rudd agreed. “Nice young people,” he wrote. The group from Melbourne only noticed halfway through that they were sitting in the vehicle of the 26th Prime Minister of Australia. Rudd was Head of Laboratory and from 2007 to 2010, and again between June and September 2013, Head of Government Down Under.