Turin, the newborn baby saved. It had been abandoned near a dumpster: “It was all purple from the cold”

Paolo Laforet, 49 years old, talks about the emotions he felt Saturday eveningwhen in front of his house Villanova Canavesea small village of a thousand inhabitants in the province of Turin, has found a abandoned newborn baby in front of the door. “It was near the waste bin, – the man tells Il Corriere della Sera – in a red bag. My son Casey, who is 15 years old, warned me. He started shouting and then I went out to look. I heard a meowI thought it was a kitten, I approached and saw two little legs that stuck out of the envelope. At that point I understood that it was a child. She was all purple from the cold, but luckily she was still breathing.” “I didn't sleep a wink all night,” continues Laforet to Il Corriere. I was waiting for updates on the baby's condition. Then the police told me it was out of danger and I managed to sleep for a couple of hours.”

They were exciting moments. Paul called i carabinieri and his wife Letizia covered the little one with a plaid and an electric blanket to warm it up: “It immediately regained color, he couldn't have been there long, otherwise he would have frozen to death. I gave him a finger, he squeezed it and wouldn't let go. He will have stayed here in the house for a quarter of an hour, but if it had been possible I would have kept it with me and I would have given him my surname”. The police are examining the video surveillance cameras to understand who abandoned the child. If she had been her mother she would risk a charge of attempted infanticide. “I don't want to judge, but I hope mom will reconsider“, concluded Laforet.

