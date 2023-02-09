Last year he finished bottom of the standings, but managed to be a summer hit without equal. Because the last will be the first. This year he took singing lessons and his Tango at the Sanremo Festival 2023 convinced everyone. What do you know about Tananaiof her fiancée he was born in because that’s what it’s called the young singer? We tell you everything!

Tananai, after last year’s last place, returns to Sanremo 2023 with a ballad, Tango, which tells of a long distance love. Hers, however, is not a long-distance love: the singer, in fact, is happily engaged.

Alberto Cotta Ramusino, real name of Tananai, was born in 1995. Originally from Milan, he grew up in Cologno Monzese where he cultivated his passion for electronic music and song. His debut is in 2017, with the album To Discover and forget, under the pseudonym Not For Us.

In December 2023 the singer reached the final a Sanremo Giovani with Exaggerated: is among the three winners of the event. This allows him to be at the Sanremo 2022 Festival with the single Occasional sex, where he arrives last, however.

Tananai takes it well and transforms what for others is a defeat into a victory: he triumphs on the radio and in the summer his is among the most listened to songs. He also explained why artistically it is called that: Tananai is the nickname that his grandfather gave him. In Brescian dialect it indicates an object that is no longer used but also one naive person.

Tananai, the girlfriend is called Sara Marino: that’s who she is

Tananai has long been living a beautiful love story with Sarah Marino, a junior architect who studied at the Politecnico di Milano. In reality, the singer does not like to tell much about his private life. While Sara is more “chatty” on social media.