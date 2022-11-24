Claudio Mandia had taken his own life in an exclusive institute in the United States, after spending 4 days in punitive isolation

According to what has been learned in the last few days, there would be no grounds for the Salerno prosecutor’s office to proceed criminally against the American college in which, last February, the Italian Claudius Mandia he took his own life the day before he turned 18. The long battle of his family would therefore seem to have ended in a stalemate.

The news arrived from the United States of America last February he had shocked not only a family, but all of Battipaglia, the city where Claudio was born and from which he had left with a suitcase full of dreams and hopes.

You need to make one first reconstruction than what happened about 9 months ago.

Claudio, with the support of his family, had left the province of Salerno to land in the United States.

With so much commitment and a considerable economic effort, we are talking about a fee of over 50 thousand dollars a year, he had managed to become one of the students of the EF Academy of Tarrytown, Westchester County, a very exclusive institution in upstate New York.

Unfortunately, for reasons that only came to light after a few days, Claudio decided to take his own life in his room on campus where he was staying.

After copied on a class assignmentwhich the Institute had later defined as fundamental for the achievement of the final diploma and access to the University, the teachers had decided to put it in punitive isolation for 4 days. Days during which, in fact, Claudio Mandia ended it, 24 hours before his 18th birthday.

The anger of Claudio Mandia’s parents

THE parents of the boy had left Italy to join Claudio and celebrate his birthday with him, but once they got off the plane they received the news that he completely devastated their lives.

Obviously, in addition to the immense pain, the parents were left with nothing but anger. Anger for the “primitive methods” implemented by the academy against Claudio.

The battle of the Mandias went on for months and, through the Salerno prosecutor’s office, they tried to undertake it legal action against the same institutionaccusing the staff of inhuman behavior and very serious negligence which led their son to take his own life.

In recent days, however, the news has arrived that the Public Prosecutor’s Office itself has made it known that there are no necessary elements to take legal action against the Institute and Westchester County.