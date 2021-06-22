Panda was stolen from a veterinary clinic while a friend of his human dad was checking out

The misadventure of the little dog Panda had spread on social networks and finally came the wonderful news that everyone was waiting for. The Cuban singer Lenier Mesa had asked a close friend of his to bring his 8 week old Pomeranian puppy to a check by the vet.

But just in that place, which should be safe, in a moment of friend’s distraction, a woman stole the little dog. Fortunately, she was caught on security cameras.

When the loving owner learned of what had happened, he panicked and suffered published appeals with the hope that someone would help him find his Panda. Not only that, the singer also offered one $ 1,000 reward.

The kidnapping of Panda

Little Panda was at the veterinary clinic Best Care Animal Clinic in Florida, when a woman took advantage of the moment her companion was checking out and walked away from the carrier.

No one was looking at her, so she took the dog out of the carrier and got it hidden under the shirt. Then, as if nothing had happened, she left the clinic. No one has wondered why that woman was in that place without a pet, as veterinarians explained that many people go to them if only to collect medications or to take back hospitalized dogs.

In one of his appeals, singer Mesa wrote:

I just want to tell the lady and everyone who knows her: return the dog. Nothing will happen. I will not call the police. Send me a message privately and return the dog to me. There will be no problems. All we want is for the dog to be returned.

Thanks to social networks, the owner of Panda found out that the thief’s name was Madelyn Acosta and thanks to his reward, it wasn’t long before someone came forward with some information.

The finding of the little dog

A homeless he showed up at the veterinary clinic and returned the dog. The woman gave him the dog and he did the right thing, return it to his family. It is unclear if Mesa gave the reward to the homeless, but of course he is grateful to have found Panda.

Panda is safe, Panda is where Panda should never have gone. He is happy again. Thank you all.

It is also unclear whether the woman who stole the dog has been traced, but the police are investigating the matter.