Chiara Ferragni and Fedez they ended their love story several months ago but now it’s their economic situations that are talking. After the accusations made against Chiara Ferragni for the well-known story of the pandoro, now Fedez also ends up in Selvaggia Lucarelli’s sights for some donations.

Selvaggia Lucarelli

Selvaggia Lucarelli published a new book a few weeks ago, “The Pandora’s Box” which sees as its central theme i Ferragnez. In the writing, Lucarelli analyzes the whole story between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez, from the beginning of their history through their great success up to their downfall. Selvaggia analyzes not only the well-known story linked to the sale of pandoro, sponsored by Chiara Ferragni, but also the donations that the couple would have done.

Some of these donations, which Selvaggia Lucarelli analyzed and investigated, concern Fedez. The text states that some of the above were carried out by the rapper more for publicity than for charity. The investigation conducted by Wild refers in particular to two different donations that the rapper allegedly sponsored through social media.

The first dates back to 2016 when central Italy was hit by a tragedy that everyone remembers. In fact, following the earthquake which on August 24 destroyed some municipalities, including Amatrice, Fedez together with J-Ax joined a campaign of donations to help earthquake victims.

“I’m making this video to ask you for help. From today Newtopia will donate the proceeds and profits from the sale of its singles, I would like ma non posto and Let’s go to command to an initiative promoted by “Fatto” and the Municipality of Amatrice for the construction of a kindergarten and an elementary school. ”

Fedez

According to the sources of Selvaggia Lucarelli the donation promoted by the artists amounted to a few thousand euros. The second donation that ended up in Lucarelli’s sights concerns 2017 and sees Fedez as the protagonist. On this occasion the rapper releases a single entitled “Christmas balls” and explains that the entire proceeds would be donated to the association We for animals Onlus. Selvaggia Lucarelli also wanted to shed light and clarity on this matter and contacted the association directly.

Selvaggia Lucarelli book

The donation took place, but the rapper would have contributed to the cause with One thousand Euro. According to Selvaggia, the donations served more as a advertising than as a true action for good. Fedez, after learning of Lucarelli’s investigation, would have contacted Carlo De Benedettipublisher of the newspaper Tomorrow, to complain about these investigations. Selvaggia, however, does not stop and continues her research.