He knew nothing, the story of Andrea Bonafede’s ex-girlfriend: “I left him as soon as I learned. He hid everything from me”

After the capture of Cosa Nostra boss Matteo Messina Denaro, his figurehead Andrew Bonafede he was charged with aggravated aiding and abetting and mafia association.

Had surrendered his identity to the most wanted ex-fugitive in Italy. An identity document, stamped by the municipality and even a house purchased in his name.

After days, it is his ex-partner who speaks. Rose Lionthis is the name of the woman, told the microphones of journalists that she only became aware of everything after the arrest of Messina Denaro.

The man she loved and who reveals that she still loves very much today, hid everything from her.

When I found out I was very sad. I had a bomb inside my house and I didn’t know it. It’s all over between me and Andrea Bonafede. The last time I saw him was on Wednesday.

The former partner of the figurehead of the boss later revealed that she has it faced following the arrest of Denaro. And according to his story, Bonafede would have done it out of fear, because they had threatened him.

Laura Leone explained that she was his partner for 11 long years:

But now I have left it. She said to me: ‘Excuse me Rosa but what was I supposed to do? Iddu came to me and asked me for my documents’. The two have known each other since they were boys, the investigators also confiscated my mobile phone.

Who is Andrea Bonafede

CREDIT: CORRIERE DELLA SERA

Andrea Bonafede is a 59-year-old surveyor and farmer from Campobello di Mazara, known throughout the area by the nickname of ‘Longhair‘.

The investigators have spread his information on the web real photosa bald man with thick black glasses.

He had known the last Cosa Nostra boss since they were kids. The father by Matteo Messina Denaro, known as ‘Don Ciccio’, was a close friend of uncle by Andrea Bonafede, the mafia boss Nardo, who disappeared two years ago.

Matteo Messina Fugitive money in the light of the sun

But how did Messina Denaro manage to walk down the street, free, without anyone recognizing him? The investigators want to see clearly and they are scouring the whole area, looking for the hiding places of the boss.

It would seem, from the news that emerged, that the most important discovery was made inside the apartment named after Bonafede. An agenda of the last godfather with names, appointments and his accounting.