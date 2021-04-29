In the survey ‘Sexual harassment and harassment for reasons of sex in the workplace in Spain’, carried out by CC OO and the Ministry of Equality, 100% of the women who participated had been subjected to sexual behavior that violated her dignity. Although it does not provide an overview of the frequency with which these types of attacks occur (the authors acknowledge that it is “not statistically representative” or extrapolated), it does allow us to observe what they are like when they occur and gives voice to more than 1,100 victims.

“8.2 million women have suffered harassment in the workplace, one in five”, presented the results Victoria Rosell, Government delegate against Gender Violence, who read one of the testimonies (anonymous) of the respondents: “I have had comments about my ass and my weight (…) He told me that the boss who ‘mobbed’ me would treat me better if I practiced oral sex on him. Always between laughs. But no less unpleasant for that.

One of the results of the digital survey is that those responsible for these behaviors are “mostly men”, hierarchical superiors (47.4%) or from the same job category (32.4%). “The testimonies are real, and the perpetrators are concrete,” said Elena Blasco, secretary for Women and Equality at CC OO. “These women are capable of saying that they have been victims, how, why and by whom. Are identified (Stalkers)”.

So, are these crimes reported? According to the results of the study there is an “under-complaint”: “Seven out of ten women interviewed had not informed the company of being victims (72.4%)”, the investigation shows. “They do not report it for fear of reprisals and these reactions occur when the employment relationship ends,” explains Blasco. «To report there is something fundamental, and that is that they want to do it. But it is important to know that women are able to identify them.

There is no “profile” for the victims of this “invisible sexual harassment” but there is there are risk factors: precariousness and isolation, more in “SMEs and micro-SMEs”, maintains Blasco.