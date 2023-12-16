A student working as a delivery driver in the Pyrenees mountain region of southwestern France found British teenager Alex Batty six years after he disappeared along with his mother and grandfather.

After midnight, Fabien Accidini was delivering medicines to local pharmacies with his car near the town of Chalabre.

It was raining when, at 3 a.m. Wednesday, he spotted a young man walking along the side of an unlit mountain road.

The student from Toulouse did not yet know it, but he had come across a 17-year-old teenager who had decided to abandon life with his mother in a traveling spiritual commune.

“We talked for more than three hours.”

He was looking for his grandmother in England and had already been walking through the Pyrenees for four days.

He was a young man with blonde hair, quite tall, wearing a white sweater, black jeans and using a flashlight to guide himself in the darkness.

He also had a skateboard under his arm and a backpack on his back, described Fabien Accidini, who studies chiropractic.

The unusual encounter left the delivery man intrigued. What was this young man doing in the middle of the night in the rain?

He came back, stopped and offered to give the teen a ride. He accepted and got into the vehicle. At first he was quite shy and said his name was Zach.

“We tried to talk in French, but I noticed that his French was not very good and I decided to talk to him in English,” Accidini told local newspaper La Dépêche du Midi.

“We talked for more than three hours. He quickly revealed his true identity, Alex Batty, and then told me his story. He described how his mother had kidnapped him” when he was 11, he said.

A “a little strange” commune

The story of Alex Batty's disappearance began in September 2017.

His mother and grandfather, Melanie Batty and David Batty, had traveled from Greater Manchester (United Kingdom) to Marbella (southern Spain) for a week-long holiday.

According to the story he told the delivery man who found him, Alex initially lived with 10 other people in a luxury house in Spain before leaving for France four years later.

He explained that in 2021 Alex and his mother had joined a “slightly strange spiritual commune… far from a normal lifestyle” in the valleys of the Pyrenees. He didn't mention his grandfather.

The delivery man told French television that the young British man did not really know where he had been living; He only guessed that he was somewhere in the mountains between the regions of Ariège and Aude, on the southwestern border with Spain.

Fabien Accidini looked up Alex Batty's name on the internet and found out who he was.

“Hello grandma, it's me.”

The teenager was thirsty. He had money but no phone, so Accidini lent him her cell phone and his own Facebook account to send a message to his grandmother, Susan Caruana, who is also his legal guardian.

His first words to his grandmother in six years were very brief:

“Hello grandma, it's me, Alex, I'm in France, Toulouse, I really hope you get this message, I love you, I want to come home.”

The student who found the teenager told French television that he was relieved to have left the traveling commune.

“He didn't want to spend his entire life in that commune. He wanted to have a real life, with a real future.”

Although he believed that the young man had escaped, Accidini said he did not have the feeling that he had been locked up in one way or another; it seemed to him that he was free to leave.

UK detectives are now actively trying to locate his mother and grandfather.

Although Alex Batty confessed that he wanted to be taken to an embassy in a large French city, the student decided to contact the gendarmerie, France's military police.

He drove to Revel, outside Carcassonne, and left him with local gendarmes, who verified his identity, and he is now in Toulouse in the custody of French authorities.

