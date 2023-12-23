Juliana Oxenford continues in the public eye after the broadcast of his last program on December 15 through the ATV signal. Let us remember that Juliana blamed Magaly Medina for her departure from the small screen, and the popular 'Urraca' took credit for it. After a week off the air, the press woman gave her first interview to a YouTube channel in which she provided strong revelations about her communication with her colleague, Mávila Huertas.

YOU CAN SEE: Juliana throws a powerful blow at ATV after her dismissal: I hope Gloria Trevi's novel gives them 3 or 4 points

What did Juliana Oxenford say about Mávila Huertas?

On the YouTube channel 'Every man for himself', Juliana Oxenford said that after rumors of a possible entry of Mávila Huertas to ATV, she sent him a message through Instagram. Mávila denied said rumor and assured that her priority is to work on the radio (RPP). The former host of 'Panorama' also highlighted her desire to work with her, however, according to Juliana, Mávila had already signed a contract at ATV.

“As (Mávila) told me: 'I would love to work with you, queen of my heart,' and she had already signed a contract to replace me,” iHe started counting. “We were not close, but I did have consideration for her. I don't think she is a bad person, but her insecurity won and always wins. That's why she always comes across well and always has a job,” she emphasized.

YOU CAN SEE: Mávila Huertas says goodbye to hosting 'Panorama': will she replace Juliana Oxenford on ATV?

Did Juliana Oxenford propose Mávila Huertas for ATV?

Juliana He said that after the departure of a colleague from a nightly news program, he recommended Mávila Huertas to be the face of the program. However, when he wrote to her via Instagram to ask if they had called her, she assured him that they had not. Subsequently, the non-renewal of Oxenford for the entry of a social focus program on ATV was official.

“When I spoke with the producers about whether they had offered Mávila a contract, they told me that she was under evaluation, but she was no longer in 'Panorama.' So, I write to her and tell her 'Mávila, with the love that I have for you, I give you some advice. The truth always ahead, no matter what happens'. And he answers me: 'I don't know what you mean, because my priority is the radio. I know that there is an alleged interest in ATV to count on me (…) I am a cautious person in my work matters, and I would love to meet with you at some point.'

After this episode, the journalist He reported that ATV's press management asked the program team who would stay to work with Mávila Huertas, since a program was coming “just like Juliana's,” and not with a social focus, as had been initially speculated. “If you want a social program, you call Lady Guillén, well,” Juliana finished.

#told #wanted #work #Juliana #talks #Mávila39s #contract #ATV