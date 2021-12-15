Susan Ochoa joked about Christian dominguez and his “little charity” to invite food to his friends. That was said by the one referred to in the latest edition of the program En boca de todos de América Tv. She said that when Tula Rodríguez, the host of the program, told Ochoa that Domínguez would invite food to the channel’s production, she was rather surprised.

“Christian Domínguez is a rock, he is cheap. Once he also said to me: ‘Susan, I’m going to buy you a chifita’, and to this day, even if it’s wonton. Well then, Christian, don’t go overboard, aren’t you saying you have a lot of restaurants? We want to see” Susan said.

YOU CAN SEE: Karla Tarazona speaks after Christian Domínguez’s absence from her son’s graduation

He also added that the cumbia singer always offers “everyone” to invite them to eat one of the chifas that he owns, but he only meets some girls and not members of the channel. “Well, he more or less complies with them, but nothing with the reporters.”

Domínguez, who was present on the channel, just laughed and shook his head about the singer’s joke. That is why Tula Rodriguez asked: “Are you trying to tell me that when he (Christian Domínguez) goes to do the story with the reporters, they don’t give him a glass of water?”

To this, Susan responded and affirmed again that the cumbiambero did not invite “nor the juice of the wonton”, since she was still waiting for said chifa that she promised the singer. After commenting on it, it all ended in laughter, which showed that it was only a joke for the artist.