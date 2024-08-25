“If I hadn’t gone to the beautician, I wouldn’t have noticed”: the story of a 34-year-old English woman

A simple broken nail led to a medical discovery that radically changed the lives of Louise Whymarka 34-year-old British woman. A simple visit to the beautician saved her life by revealing the symptoms of a rare and serious kidney disease.

It all started when Louise, who had her hands and feet done once a month, decided to bring forward her appointment with her trusted beautician because she had a broken nail. She couldn’t imagine that this small imperfection would mark the beginning of a battle against a potentially fatal disease.

The beautician, an expert and very competent professional, immediately noticed something strange.

“He took one look at me and told me I needed to go to the doctor to check if there was an infection,”

Following the nail technician’s advice, she booked a visit to her GP, starting a series of medical tests that would change her life forever. After several tests, doctors diagnosed Louise with a rare and insidious condition: IgA nephropathy, also known as Berger’s disease. This inflammatory syndrome affects the kidneys and compromises their ability to filter blood properly. Initially asymptomatic, IgA nephropathy can progress to cause chronic renal failure. For Louise, the diagnosis was a hard blow. The disease had already reached an advanced stage.

The disease forced Louise to revolutionize her lifestyle. She quit her job and had to undergo dialysis three times a week. This procedure is now essential for his survival, while he awaits a kidney transplant for which he is already on the list.

“It all happened so quickly and it was a real shock for me and my family, because I felt fine. It was hard to accept.”

Louise’s story is a powerful reminder of the importance of paying attention to even the smallest and seemingly insignificant signals our bodies send us. If it weren’t for the watchful eye of the beautician, Louise’s condition could have remained hidden even longer, with potentially fatal consequences.

Now, Louise faces her battle with courage, hoping to soon receive the kidney transplant she desperately needs. Her story serves to inspire and raise awareness of the importance of prevention. Listening to your body, even when everything seems normal, can save your life.

