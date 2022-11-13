Mexico.- Through a series of stories on the platform of Instagram, Daisy Anahy, the beautiful wife of the vocalist and leader of Grupo Firme, Eduin Cazdisclosed having been the victim of insults and aggression by an employee of the Culiacan airport.

It should be noted that Eduin Caz is one of the most outstanding Mexican singers of the moment, thanks to his talent for interpreting melodies and his gallant appearance, which is perhaps why his wife fell in love with him. However, on several occasions the artist has been accused of his “unprofessional” way of getting drunk when appearing at concerts live.

On the other hand, about the happy couple it is known that they have been together for twelve years, who have been victims of the press by being the protagonists of controversies in relation to infidelities and breakupsbut everything seems to indicate that the marriage is well.

Recently, Eduin’s wife traveled to The Mochis to attend the Beto Sierra’s wedding with her husband, but the artist had to return to the United States by private plane to do his job, so Anahy returned home on a commercial flight.

According to the story of the young woman, one of the workers of the culiacan airportSinaloa, was rude to her, taking a very prepotentwho was insisting that the hand luggage she was carrying had to be paid for even though Anahy told her that she had already paid for it.

“Pleabes, we just had a fit. We are going to fly right now, we came on a Volaris flight from Culiacán, they wanted us to document a carry-on bag that we paid to bring here on top of the plane. They told us ‘no, it was subject to availability’ and don’t stain the plane alone, all alone, all alone, they made me pay again, “he said in the video.

Faced with this situation, the singer’s wife exhibited a photograph of the woman who treated her badly, since it guarantees that she yelled at her and attacked her, and even threatened to let her get on the plane.

“If you know her name, tell me why I’m going to report her for abusive, she called me crazy and started pulling me and I told her ‘don’t touch me’ and she pointed her finger at me and I told her ‘don’t touch me’ I very angry ”, said Daisy Anahy between laughs for her followers in the social network, where she also confessed that the employee threatened to call the National Guard to prevent him from going to his destination.