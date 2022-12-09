He was on his way to his girlfriend’s house, to spend the night with her, driving his scooter: this is how Alin Marin Varna died

Another sad story happened in Bergamo. Alin Marin Varnaa 17-year-old Romanian boy, lost his life while driving his scooter.

He was a resident of Caravaggio and was going to visit his fiancee when he is collided with a car. The road accident happened last Tuesday, around 10.30 pm, on the former Po state road.

According to the first reconstruction made by the Carabinieri agents, it would seem that Alin Marin Varna was trying to overtaking, when he would have found himself in front of a Fiat Punto, around a curve. Would not be managed to overcome itthus avoiding confrontation.

The 17-year-old’s scooter was thrown for several metres. The 118 alarm was immediately raised and health workers went to the scene in a short time. They tried to revive him, but it was already too late. They were forced to declare Alin dead on the spot.

Shortly thereafter, friends, family and his fiancée also reached the crash site. What happened has shocked everyoneno one expected to have to experience such a sudden and unexpected loss.

The words of Alin Marin Varna’s mother

Mother Eugenia still can’t realize that she has lost her son forever. She had told her that he was going to her fiancée’s and that he would be the next morning returned to her and he would bring her breakfast.

On the way he stopped at McDonald’s to get food for him and the girl. He said goodbye to his friends with whom he had been with the afternoon and left on his scooter.

Along the way, he passed a curve, but was unable to get out of the curve in time and found himself with that car in front. Yes. I am collided head-on and having the worst was just the 17 year old.