The fourth hearing of the trial for the crime is currently being held Giulia Tramontano. Impagnatiello, as on every occasion, is present in the courtroom, even if in his detention in the prison he is still kept under close surveillance.

The 29-year-old pregnant woman lost her life last year May 27th, after returning home, at the hands of her partner and father of her child. That afternoon she had an important meeting, with the other woman than him frequented for about a year.

Together they had managed to bring down his castle lies. However, once she returned to her home, the unthinkable happened. The man allegedly hit her at shoulders and from the autopsy it emerged that he hit her with around 37 blows, all in the chest area. Furthermore, shortly after she first tried to burn the body in the bathtub and later also in the garage under the house.

Impagnatiello tried to make everyone believe who Giulia actually was disappearance, after the discussion we had over the other woman. Only several days later, framed by the agents, did he admit the crime truth and he also had his body found.

The new hearing for Giulia Tramontano's crime

CREDIT: RAI

Last March 7, the third hearing was held, in which they showed the chat between Giulia and the other girl and also the video of the gender reveal, in which they discovered they were expecting the baby Thiago. Today, the sister's testimony is scheduled Clear, his mother also spoke first. The girl in the classroom said: