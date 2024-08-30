A famous super VIP has reportedly declined the invitation made to her by the famous presenter Milly Carlucci to participate in her famous dance program “Dancing with the Stars”

The appreciated and beloved presenter of Italian television, Milly Carlucciwould have received an important refusal regarding the participation of a super VIP in his historic show “Dancing with the Stars”.

refusal of a VIP to participate in the broadcast

The famous person, on whose presence the well-known presenter had hoped for a long time, would in fact have declined the invitation presented to her by Carlucci and will therefore not be the protagonist on Rai1. A participation on which the hostess was counting a lot in order to make the atmosphere of the show sparkling and super electrifying, two ingredients that never hurt in a television program.

Milly Carlucci has given up: the super celebrity has not accepted her invitation to Dancing with the Stars

Hopes dashed for the well-known TV show host “Dancing with the Stars”Milly Carlucci, who has seen the possibility of having a truly noteworthy name of public interest among her participants in the program definitively fade away.

Dancing with the Stars host

The famous celebrity in question has been much talked about in recent months. Various problems have overwhelmed her in her recent past, both private and professional, problems that have actually pushed her to refuse the invitation extended to her by Milly Carlucci.

Here’s the super celebrity who refused the invitation to participate in Dancing with the Stars

The information site Dagospia revealed in advance the indiscretion regarding the refusal to participate in the program Dancing with the Stars from this super VIP.

The digital entrepreneur would have said no to Milly Carlucci Chiara Ferragni. In the wake of controversy for several months, the well-known influencer would have preferred to decline the presenter’s invitation.

chiara ferragni refuses to participate in the program

Some people close to Ferragni have revealed that Chiara Ferragni has no intention of participating in the show, without however explaining the reasons behind this decision.

In the meantime, both sides are maintaining the utmost secrecy regarding this indiscretion which, if necessary, will soon be denied or confirmed by the parties directly involved.