In the entertainment scene it is said that when the cameras turn off the mystery begins, and that is enhanced if the protagonist is someone not very fond of exposing his private life.

Ivan de pineda (43) can be included in that group of celebrities who avoid telling too much about their current affairs outside of work, show little on social networks, refuse to express themselves on issues outside their profession and only give interviews if the occasion warrants it.

For that reason, and for the fun of the episode, it was that an unknown anecdote about Ivan made it a trend of Twitter, provoking all kinds of comments dedicated to the charismatic conductor of Pass word.

Diego is the name of the young man who posted the story, linked to the seizure of a secondary school carried out in 2017 but which ended up giving an account of the driver’s well-known cultural background.

“I remember that we were in the middle of taking secondary school and we see him crossing the street,” begins the story, referring to De Pineda.

“When we saw him with friends I ran to ask him if I could record it to send a greeting in support of the school shots at that time (2017). To which he replied: ‘Nooooo I would love it but they will kill me if I get to do it’ “Diego continued, also demonstrating the caution with which the former model moves.

But the young man went for more, and asked for a photo together. “Of course, of course,” Ivan replied, always friendly. And there the image that accompanies the viral text was given, in which Diego wears a shirt that gave way to another conversation.

Diego’s message, a young man who told how his meeting with Iván de Pineda was.

“Immediately after this photo, he asks me where the shirt was from (assuming it was from Germany, because it is the jacket of the German rugby team). And he tells me that ‘eagle’ in German is ‘der adler’ and I type siiiiiiii “, Diego celebrated, surprised by the data that Iván brought up.

“It’s beautiful and super cool, I said ‘thank you’ and we said goodbye. He told me: ‘Successes with the school shots!’. Me, a pinedista,” the young man concluded, who later began to receive comments of the same tone related to the driver.

One of them was that of the announcer Trini López Rosende. “Iván de Pineda is tt and I only come to say that in my time as an announcer of Pasapalabra, I saw the subject arrive, greet EVERYONE by name and share internal jokes with the 300 people in the study,” revealed his former partner.

And then he added: “And since we are, one round interviewing Benito Fernández, he said that he will never forget the 90s, where in the middle of marathon parades there were two particular models: Iván de Pineda reading a thousand books and Déborah de Corral playing the guitar. Some different “.

The affection of the public was the same that was generated around Pass word, cycle of questions and answers that last April said goodbye to The thirteen with pure emotion and in 2021 he starred in one of the shows of the year since he will be “very soon” on the screen of Telefe.