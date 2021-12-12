Karim Benzema, whose participation was in doubt and played only the first 45 minutes, made the most of his time on the field and hit a beautiful ball from a cross by Vinicius Junior to score the first goal.

This was the 17th goal in Benzema’s career against Atlético, and his 13th this season, to top the league’s top scorer list.

Vinicius Junior did not score, but he was the man of the match after he scored another goal in the second half, this time for Marco Asensio, to make Real Madrid their unbeaten run against their local rivals in the league to 11 games.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti’s team is currently in first place, eight points behind second-placed Sevilla, and 13 points from fourth-placed Atletico, although he played a game more than the two teams.