A subject who tied his victims to trees to assault them inside the facilities of the Desert of the Lionslocated in the Cuajimalpa mayor’s office He was arrested this Sunday.

Police from the capital detained and transferred to the Reclusorio Oriente one of two subjects who assaulted people who came to said area to exercise and even kidnapped themreported the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office.

The Secretary of Citizen Security opened an investigation, after receiving reports from citizens who were victims of the now detainee, identified as José Candelario N, who, along with his accomplicehe chose the athletes, later he intercepted them in wooded areas and detained them for a few minutes to steal their belongings.

Faced with this situation, the uniformed officers carried out fixed, mobile and discreet surveillance until they found the 26-year-old subject, who had several addresses to hide, but they detained him in the Chalma neighborhood of Guadalupe, Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office.

The officers searched him and apparently found a squad pistol with a charger, 26 plastic bags with a substance similar to cocaine, 70 bags apparently with marijuana and parts of a bicycle.

In this regard, the capital’s Prosecutor’s Office announced that José Candelario N and his accomplice, on May 25, allegedly a cyclist was deprived of his liberty in the Desierto de los Leones, whom he took to a wooded area where he was tied to a tree to steal his belongings.

