5-year-old girl thrown from the balcony by her dad, the neighbors' story about what happened and how they stopped him

All investigations into the sad story are currently underway 5 year old girl, thrown from the balcony by her father. The man then tried to finish her off, but suffered minor bruises after she fell. For this reason he is hospitalized in Pordenone hospital and is in custody.

The entire community of Cinto Caomaggiore, which is located in the province of Venice, is still shocked by the sad episode. They just can't understand how something like this could happen. The two parents are together separating. A neighbor, interviewed by Afternoon 5he said:

I glimpsed a figure from the terrace, a person shouting and gesticulating. The father was on the ground in the garden. The moment I picked up the little girl and was going out, he got up, took a running start and went with his shoulder against the window of the house below. I thought he wanted to break it but I don't think he succeeded. So I took the little girl out because I thought she would lash out at us too. As soon as we climbed over the gate, he ran after us.

I thought he wanted the little girl or to come meet us. But no, she didn't take it into account and ran away. He was bare-chested and without shoes. He stumbled on his own, then started running again. Then we managed to reach him and stopped him.

The condition of the 5-year-old girl after the fall and the story of another neighbor

Luckily the little girl always remained self conscious. She now finds herself hospitalized in Treviso hospital and they have joined her there too mother. She had to spend time with her dad for the holidays.

However, no one really knows what happened to the man. A witness explained that he also had one the previous evening strange behaviour. Another neighbor, again on the same show, declared: