He throws his children out the window and then commits suicide.

A father in the French capital, Paris, committed suicide after throwing his two children out of the window of his fifth-floor apartment.

Police said family disputes with the 49-year-old man’s wife caused the tragedy.

After throwing his two children, the man tried to throw his wife out the window but was unable to do so.

However, he jumped into the void and died instantly, according to eyewitnesses. Sources said that the two children, aged 2 and 5, are receiving treatment in the hospital and are in critical condition.

The mother was also treated by emergency services in a state of shock. Two investigations have been opened on charges of “attempted murder of minors under the age of 15” and “investigation into the cause of death”.

The prosecutor visited the scene of the incident.