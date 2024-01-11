Giulia Lavatura and the suspicion of the investigators: they hypothesize that she gave sleeping pills to little Wendy

Yesterday, Wednesday 10 January, the hearing to validate the arrest of was held Giulia Lavatura. The mother who jumped from the ninth floor with her daughter and dog. Her lawyer has asked for her release from prison, given the pathologies she suffers from.

The investigators who are investigating the episode have decided not to take action the autopsy on the body of little Wendy. This is because the cause that led to her heartbreaking disappearance appears to be enough clear.

However, they decided to have the anyway withdrawal of liquids. They precisely suspect that the woman may have given gods sleeping pills to the little girl, before throwing herself from the external scaffolding.

She denied this accusation. Giulia said that Wendy actually had sleep, because she had just woken up and was in his arms. In your questioning with the prosecutor, you wanted to confirm the aggravating circumstances of the premeditation.

The 41-year-old mum said she had thought about take his own life some time ago and that he wanted to take his daughter with him, because he didn't want to leave her alone. She had been followed by the Mental Health Center for some time.

How Giulia Lavatura managed to survive the fall

It was the morning of Monday 8 January. Giulia had written a few days earlier postmaking accusations against her father, some uncles and also against her husband, but which she only made public that morning.

In the palace of via Dario Dradi, theater of the drama, there is currently some scaffolding for the work in progress. She would have used a scaffolding outside the woman, to be able to throw in the void.

The 6-year-old daughter, heard by a neighbor, tried to scream to stop her mother, but it failed. Giulia tied to his left hand, he also had the leash of their dog Jessy.

Unfortunately, however, given the violent impact with the ground, the little girl and the dog are not there survivors. The mother, however, always remained conscious. She is hospitalized at the Bufalini hospital in Cesena and her life is no longer in danger. Her husband was at home in those minutes, but he would not have realized anything, only when the rescuers alerted him did he do the sad discovery.