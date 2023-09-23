He tried to end his wife’s life by throwing flammable liquid on her: the 48-year-old woman is seriously ill

The news has just arrived, one 48 year old woman she risked losing her life at the hands of her husband and is now hospitalized in very serious conditions. She suffered burns over 70% of her body. It is not yet clear whether her life is in danger.

There is still little information that has emerged, the events occurred tonight, between Friday and Saturday in municipality of Pantelleria, in Sicily. The husband has thrown flammable liquid on his wife’s body and then set her on fire. The reasons for her action are not yet clear. However, it would seem that he also suffered serious consequences to his face due to the flashback and that he could remain blind. But for the moment these are only rumors not yet confirmed by doctors and investigators.

The 48-year-old woman was rescued and taken to hospital. Given her very serious condition, the doctors asked for her to be transferred by air ambulance to the hospital.Civic hospital of Palermowhere she is currently hospitalized.

Investigations underway into the attempted crime of the 48-year-old woman

The investigators opened a investigation file for attempted crime, which could turn into a negligent crime if the woman does not survive. She suffered burns over 70% of her body, however doctors have not yet released her burns medical bulletin.

Law enforcement officers are trying to understand what happened that night inside the house, what the relationship between wife and husband is and above all what the motive for the attempted crime is. The only thing that is certain at the moment is that the man threw flammable liquid on his wife’s body and then set on fire. In bad luck, he would have been the victim of the return of flames. Some rumors claim that he would risk remaining blind. But confirmation from investigators is awaited.

In the next few hours, more details will be released on what happened in that house in the municipality of Pantelleria.