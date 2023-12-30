A 28-year-old boy who was hit yesterday evening by a firecracker thrown by a friend, which accidentally hit him on the head, is hospitalized in serious condition in intensive care. The accident occurred on the southern coast of the province of Rome. The young man was transported to Anzio hospital. The carabinieri of the local company intervened on the spot and from an initial reconstruction they ascertained that shortly before the young man, a worker with no criminal record, while he was at a party in a club, had gone out into the open and had been accidentally hit by the explosion of a firecracker thrown by a friend.

Like every year, close to New Year's Eve, many people are injured due to the throwing of barrels and firecrackers. And unfortunately someone also loses their life. The injured man, after receiving initial treatment at the Riuniti hospital in Anzio, was urgently transferred to the San Camillo hospital in Rome, with a guarded prognosis. The 28-year-old was admitted to intensive care after undergoing surgery. The police identified the friend who exploded the firecracker.