Lying to him cost them dearly. In the new episode of ‘At the bottom there is room’, Francesca I can not stand that Cristobal and Alessia They lied to him and he evicted them from his house. ‘Noni’ discovered that Diego Montalbán’s children went to live with her father and that they were trying to keep her from finding out about her. Given this, the young people apologized, but the matriarch of the Maldini family did not understand her reasons and she prepared her suitcases for them to leave her mansion.

This generated the compassion of Peter, who asked to speak with her, in order to convince her that they should stay; since they had not made a mistake big enough for him to punish them in that way. ‘Fran’ relented and ended up forgiving her mistake, but not before telling them that she was disappointed in them and that the round-the-world trip plans she had with them were cancelled.