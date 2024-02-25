This weekend, unfortunately Mrs. María Araceli Bisogno Tapia, mother of the television hosts Alex and Daniel Bisogno, passed awaythe latter, part of the cast of “Ventaneando”, one of the star programs of TV Azteca. The causes of his death are unknown at this time. and none of his relatives have commented anything about it. It is known that his body is being laid to rest in a funeral home south of Mexico City and will be cremated.

María Araceli Bisogno Tapia died while her eldest son, Daniel Bisogno, was in the intensive care area at a CDMX hospital.; in days gone by it was underwent very serious lung surgery and had been intubated. The mother of the host of “Ventaneando” was a housewife and stayed away from the spotlight. Some time ago, in the aforementioned program, “El Muñeco” highlighted having had a great mother.

After the death of María Araceli Bisogno Tapiait is worth remembering a interview that Pedro Sola did with his friend Daniel Bisogno in the “Ventaneando” forum, on the occasion of Mother's Day in 2021. The theater actor is also He stated that his mother was always very affectionate with her three childrenalthough sometimes Like a good Mexican mother, she applied the “la chancla” method when they misbehaved.. “He always behaved very well, he threw the flip-flop at us, yes, he made me go get my dad's soda every day in public, he yelled at me wherever I was: “Daniel!”, blocks away, so that I would go for the soda.”

With the humor that characterizes him, Daniel Bisogno He said on that occasion that his mother “was a genius” at cooking, “there are two or three things that look very good on her, the ravioli she makes at Christmas, those are a must, they are exquisite, a spaghetti bolognese that looks very good on her.” Well, also, a chicken with chipotle and cream, the rest I bought in the cheap kitchen.

In addition, Daniel Bisogno of “Windowing” He said that his mother was the one who took him and his brothers to all the castings for plays. “He was always with us everywhere, a great mother, who to this day remains my fan, my everything“My mom, we send you a kiss with all our love, Arita, I love you.”

