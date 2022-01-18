Turin, the statements of Fatima’s mother to the investigators: this is what she said about that evening

There mom of the little one Fatima, the 3-year-old girl dead after falling from the balcony on the fourth floor, she was listened to long of the investigators. However, it appears from his words that his partner’s account is true.

The sad story of this little girl has upset thousands of people, especially for how the events unfolded. Agents are now trying to discover really what happened.

Lucia Chinelli, the 41-year-old mother, had been living in that building in via Milano for a long time now. The social workers they followed her situation, even for Fatima and the older brother the woman had from one previous relationship.

On the evening of the tragedy, the little girl had gone up to the house of Azhar Mohssine, immediately after dinner, since the man had had one for several months relation with the mother.

He was not alone in the house, but they were with him 2 of his friends. He was in an obvious state of drunkenness. The investigators, in fact, inside his home also found the pacifier that belonged to the little girl.

The man during the interrogation with the investigating judge, in a spontaneous statement, said he was playing on the balcony with Fatima. He threw it in the air and then there resumed. At one point, however, he was unable to take her back and in the end the little girl is precipitated into the void, in front of the boy’s eyes.

The statements of the mother of little Fatima to the investigators

Lucia Chinelli from the moment her baby took her last breath, she decided to see no more that man. In addition, it has been listened to for a long time by the investigators. In his interrogation he has declared:

Fatima liked to play with Mohssine. They played seahorse, chased each other and tickled each other. Among his favorite games was ‘fly fly.’ That night she went out alone and went to the fifth floor. When I saw her I said to him: ‘Play with it for a while and then bring it home.’ For me it’s all his fault, he threw it downstairs.

Since the evening of Thursday 13 January, the woman has returned just once in his home. He took some of his personal belongings, but is now in one protected structure.