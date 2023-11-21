Kaboom! The bang lasts a second, but not for Mark Hinderink. The veteran slept in a tent in Afghanistan while bombs fell around him. Fighting on the frontline is no longer possible; complex PTSD ensures that he is unfit for work at home. And there, his life is made hell from September to January. Every bang causes night-long flashbacks. “I threw hand grenades that sounded less loud. I’m going to emigrate in a few years because of those fireworks.”

#threw #hand #grenades #Afghanistan #Mark #fleeing #fireworks #stop