Verona, rapes and threatens his wife with a knife in front of their children: she calls the police and saves herself by having him arrested

It was just after 10pm on December 29th when a young woman of Ukrainian nationality called 113 telling the Operations Room operator that her husband, under the influence of alcohol, had acted violently towards her, even threatening her with a knife in the presence of her two children aged 18 and 6.

READ ALSO: Naples, woman killed by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve: nephew arrested

The woman, following the operator's instructions that – while the police car was reaching the house – continued to speak to her on the phone, she and her children were put in safe conditions in the bedroom, following and reporting the movements and behaviors of her husband who was in the kitchen. Upon the arrival of the Volante operators, the alleged perpetrator of the violence was found in the kitchen with a knife placed on the table and in a clear state of intoxication. However, he immediately handed himself over to the police without putting up any resistance.

From the reconstruction of the facts followed by the coordinating inspector of the Flying Squad, they emerged years of alleged violence against the entire family unit, without the woman reporting to avoid it – for the good of the children, as you reported – to harm their father.

An escalation of violence triggered the woman's courage in the last week which led her to contact the police before the repetition of very serious events became fatal for her and her children. At the end of the intervention, the man was arrested for the crime of family abuse and threat aggravated by the use of the knife and, following the validation hearing, subjected to the measure of precautionary custody in prison. The Anti-Crime Division of the Police Headquarters has started an investigation against him for the application of a prevention measure as soon as the detention period ends.

Subscribe to the newsletter

