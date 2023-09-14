He threatens his ex to set her on fire and tries to ram her: 45-year-old Florentine arrested

He threatened to set fire to his ex-wife, then tried to ram her when she fled. The victim is a woman from Florence, who last night managed to lose her ex-husband by contacting her 112.

The police today arrested the man, a 45-year-old from Florence, on charges of persecution, putting an end to months of episodes of threats.

The last one occurred shortly after two in the morning on September 13th when the young woman, while returning home, found herself confronted by her ex-husband. In her hand she held a canister full of liquid, with which she allegedly threatened to set it on fire in the condominium lobby.

The woman went out into the street, reached her car and ran away, chased by the man who, after trying to ram her, caught up with her at a traffic light in the Isolotto area. He would have gotten out of the car and ordered her from the window to unlock him on WhatsApp, threatening to wait for her outside the house. Once the light went off, the woman called the emergency number, then telling the officers that last night’s threats were only the latest in a long series.

“I’ll make you end up like other women.” It is one of the messages that a 45-year-old from Florence sent to his ex-wife in July, alluding to the victims of femicide. In August he sent her a photo of a descaling acid. The woman tells the police the chilling details of a story that lasted months, made up of terror and persecution, at the end of a long night during which she fled by car through the streets of Florence from her ex-husband who was threatening to set her on fire. .

In recent months, according to what the police reconstructed, the man would have spontaneously left the house where they lived, on the outskirts of the city. Then the threats and stalking: “I’ll make you end up like other women”, one of the messages received from the woman, to whom in August the man also sent a photo of a descaling acid. A few days ago, she decided to block her ex on WhatsApp, unleashing the man’s fury.

The police managed to track down the man this morning, finding him at his workplace, a cleaning company in the province of Florence. A tank of denatured ethyl alcohol was found and seized in his car, perhaps the same one with which he had shown up at his ex’s house. The officers also seized the 45-year-old’s mobile phone, on which investigators do not rule out traces attributable to the accusation of stalking.