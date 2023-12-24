He threatens his ex-girlfriend to burn her with acid, 35-year-old arrested thanks to the new “Red Code” rules

A 35-year-old man has been arrested after threatening to burn his ex-girlfriend with acid. This is the first application in the province of Brescia of the deferred flagrant arrest provided for by the new “Red Code” rules, approved after the femicide of Giulia Cecchettin.

The man is accused of stalking his 33-year-old ex-girlfriend. After the end of their relationship he sent her increasingly violent messages, including repeated threats to make her meet the same fate as other murdered women. The victim then decided to contact the Breno police who arrested her ex-boyfriend. The man will have to appear before the investigating judge for the validation hearing.