Frank Carrillo was charged in federal court in Virginia on Friday with threatening the vice president after posting a series of messages targeting Harris on a social media site, according to court records.

“Kamala Harris should be burned alive, and I will do it if no one else does,” a post included in court records said.

Another post said Harris “will regret even trying to be president.”

The two posts were posted on the social media site on July 27, six days after President Joe Biden announced he was dropping out of re-election and endorsing Harris to replace him as the Democratic nominee.

The same account also posted messages targeting Biden and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

FBI agents seized a rifle and a handgun during a search of Carrillo’s home, according to court documents.

Harris, the Democratic Party’s candidate for president, will face former Republican President Donald Trump, the Republican Party’s candidate, in the presidential election to be held on November 5.