Martina Colombari talks about her son Achille Costacurta

Guest of Diletta Leotta’s podcast, Amateur Momthe former Miss Italy and actress Martina Colombari spoke, among others, of her son Achille Costacurta, protagonist, together with his mother, of the latest edition of Beijing Express, and recently at the center of the news for a complaint against him filed for resistance to a public official.

Recalling her son’s childhood, Martina Colombari explained it was not easy to relate to people who recognized her and her husband (former AC Milan footballer Billy Costacurta ed) and who therefore reserved special attention for the child: “What happened outside at home he was very harmful to education: for a period he thought that everything was due to him, hence the difficulty in respecting the rules, in respecting authority”.

On the relationship with Achilles, the interpreter states: “Sometimes I play the friend, sometimes the more severe one, but I don’t have the magic wand. I often have difficulties too, sometimes we also turned to this person who supports parenting. If you are having family management problems why not ask for help? She is a form of high intelligence ”.

“There are moments when they piss you off as hell. When you really speak another language, they treat you badly, they answer you badly, they slam the doors, they send you to hell, they don’t answer the phone” Martina Colombari later revealed.

“He took her two slaps, even more than two. From me, from his father” admitted the former Miss Italy, who then, regarding her son’s future, added: “I hope he’s happy, because I always repeat to him that life is wonderful and it’s simpler than what they imagine. Whether she gets engaged to a boy or has a wife and has a child… Anything goes. The important thing is that he can look in the mirror and smile ”.