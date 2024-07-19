The next time you play the lottery and think you’ve won a prize, check carefully, You may have much bigger profits than you imagined waiting for you, just like one Missouri man did. who went from believing he had won US$4 to earning thousands.

According to the Missouri Lottery, a man had a big surprise when he went to the store where he had bought a ticket for the Powerball drawing and The employees made it clear to him that he was entitled to US$50,000.

He said he had driven to the Casey’s branch, located at 100 N. Highway 71 in Adrian, about an hour south of downtown Kansas City, to claim your prize.

The man, who asked that his name remain anonymous, said the reason why He thought he would only get $4 because he had not carefully reviewed the results of the draw.However, he did notice that he had matched the red Powerball, so he knew he could claim some money.

Since the amount was lower, he didn’t even go right away, he let several days pass before returning to the store and told the employees that he wanted to make a claim for a winning ticket, but When he handed over his ticket, the person whispered: “You won $50,000.”

And it is that The man matched four of the five numbers corresponding to the white balls, in addition to the Red Powerball. The drawing was held on April 17 and the winning numbers were 24, 29, 44, 47, 54 and the red ball 2.

Given the good news he received, The man said he will continue playing the lottery but will now check carefully all the draws so that you can claim your prize more accurately in case you win again.

How to play the Powerball lottery?

If you want to try your luck and have the chance to win a significant sum of money just like the Missouri man did, You should know that Powerball tickets cost US$2 and can be purchased in 45 states.

Draws take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 PM Eastern Time at Lottery Headquarters in Florida.

To participate you must choose five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls. and one more number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball, these can be selected directly by you or you can let the machine choose them randomly.

To keep him accumulated jackpot, which is at least US$20,000,000, You must match all six numbers, although you will also receive prizes if you match only the white balls.